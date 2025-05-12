Iconic Restaurant Chain Returns After 20 Years What Does That Mean For New Jersey?

Throw Those Peanuts On The Floor?

I remember as a kid going to Monmouth County with my Grandparents to go out to eat, and when we did, we would throw our peanuts on the floor. No, we were not protesting or upset with the service; it was just a tradition. It was the Ground Round restaurant in Eatontown, and they had a tradition, along with other locations, that had folks toss peanut shells on the floor when you were done with them. Kinda crazy but kids loved it and it kept us busy lol It was a unique night out at Ground Round but sadly most of these restaurants are gone now.

The Ground Round at one time had about 200 restaurants nationally, but since then, they fell on hard times and only one remains in New Jersey in Bradley Beach. Good news, though, Ground Round has opened its first new location in 20 years.

According to Parade, "Now, in an exciting bit of news for nostalgic diners across the nation, The Ground Round has officially opened up its first new location in two decades, fittingly in its original location in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts."

Now does this mean we could see new re-imagined Ground Rounds coming to the Garden State? Who knows but for fans of this iconic restaurant chain, maybe is better than not at all.

Parade added, "The re-imagined and reinvented Ground Round successfully honors its legacy while catering to a modern dining experience," the restaurant's website states. "It’s a place where you can relive fond childhood memories while savoring a thoughtfully prepared, high-quality meal."

