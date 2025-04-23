Hummingbirds Are Headed Right for New Jersey During Their Migration This Spring

These little critters are very tough to photograph you need to be ready and still for when they appear. I’m talking about cute little hummingbirds and soon you will be seeing them darting around your backyard around New Jersey.

These tiny little birds are small enough to fit in the palm of your hand but they are full of energy and to keep themselves flying they use those little tiny wings in overdrive to dart around the gardens of New Jersey in search of food and brightly colored flowers.



We usually have several that will set up shop in our backyard, and my wife’s garden always has plenty of bright-colored flowers growing to catch their eye.

The annual migration is about to occur as and the hummingbirds will travel north and enjoy the summer here in the northeast. I have not spotted any hummingbirds yet, have you?

I like to sit out on our back deck with my camera in hand, patiently wait, and, using a high shutter speed, snap some hummingbird photos.

According to Only In Your State, "The only species that breeds in New Jersey is the ruby-throated hummingbird. Their scientific name is "Archilochus Colubris," and males are easily recognizable by the ruby red feathers on their throats. These little guys are among the most common hummingbirds and are pretty easy to recognize. You'll spot other hummingbirds in New Jersey, but they just stop by on their way to other destinations."

Now is the time the hummingbirds start to arrive. "Around mid-April, thousands of hummingbirds flock to the Garden State. They stay until September or early October, so you've got plenty of time to set up a feeder and draw them to your yard."

