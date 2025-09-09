Howell residents will soon bid farewell to a familiar stop for school supplies in New Jersey, office essentials, and last-minute printing jobs.

Howell residents will soon say goodbye to another longtime store. Staples in Howell has announced it will permanently close on October 3, 2025.

Side note, there's just something about the smell of Staples. Maybe I'm weird, but I love the smell of every Staples store I go into.

What the Closure Means for Local Shoppers

After that date, the nearest Staples locations will be in Freehold and Brick, meaning shoppers will need to travel a bit farther for office supplies, school materials, and printing services.

For many in Howell, the closure signals a change in local shopping habits. Staples has been a convenient stop for everything from office essentials to shipping packages. With its departure, residents will need to adjust to fewer nearby options for these everyday needs.

How Residents Are Adjusting to the Change

The impact of the closure extends beyond just shopping. A local Facebook post indicates that Kohl’s stores in the area resume accepting Amazon returns, providing an alternative service that some customers previously handled through Staples. This could help soften the blow for those who relied on Staples for both products and package drop-offs.

Will more Staples close in New Jersey before the end of year?

While it’s never easy to see a familiar store close, the announcement gives shoppers time to prepare. Customers can stock up on items they may need or explore nearby locations in Freehold and Brick.

The final day of business, October 3rd, 2025.

