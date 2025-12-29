We are two weeks away from Christmas, and once New Year's Day is here, everyone will start their countdown to summer here at the Jersey Shore. So why not get a really cool stocking stuffer and be ready for Memorial Day Weekend?

Seaside Heights will be having a big sale on beach badges for the holidays, and you could benefit and save for the upcoming summer.

I know a lot of folks will be saying they hate paying for beach badges, and I get it. For the beach communities, though, it helps defray costs in maintaining nice beaches, and I think we have fantastic beaches here at the Jersey Shore. So yes, I'd rather they be free, but I'd rather they be nice and pay for that preference. That said, when you can save it helps.

Seaside Heights Offers Beach Badges On Sale For Christmas

According to the town's Instagram page, "The countdown to beach season is on. Seaside Heights 2026 Season Beach Badges are on sale on Saturdays from December 13 through January 3. Visit the Beach Control Office between 11 am and 5 pm to purchase in person and be ready for sun-soaked days coming next season. See flyer for more details."



