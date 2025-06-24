New Data: No State Spends Less Than New Jersey On Groceries

New Data: No State Spends Less Than New Jersey On Groceries

We all have noticed how groceries went way up during the last four years and we all keep an eye on how much is going into our shopping cart. One bit of great news, maybe, is that New Jersey residents spend the least for groceries of all the 50 states in America.

 

New Data On The Price Of Grocery Shopping

New data is out from Lending Tree, which examines grocery shopping trends in all 50 states in America. New Jersey finishes last among the states. They did include data from Washington, D.C., but DC is not a state.

 

According to the latest data, New Jersey and Illinois are tied for 49th in the nation, which is last. The numbers show that both states spend about 5.4% of their income.

 

Top 5 States Spending the Most Income On Groceries

  1. Idaho, 10.4 percent
  2. Nevada 10.1 percent
  3. Utah, 10.1 percent
  4. Montana, 9.7 percent
  5. Maine, 9.6 percent

 

 

Neighboring states spend more on groceries. Delaware is ranked # 36, Pennsylvania is ranked #41, New York is ranked #47, and Connecticut is ranked #48.

 

 

According to Patch, Matt Schulz, LendingTree chief consumer finance analyst, said,  “In those big eastern states, housing costs are likely taking up a bigger percentage of income than what we see in the Western states,” he said. “Also, the states at the bottom of the list tend to be far more urban, so more dining-out options might lead to less dining at home."

 

CLICK HERE for the latest LendingTree Food Cost Report

 

How do you feel about your shopping today? Do you see a break in some items, like the price of eggs? Are you spending any less today than in the past several years? Are you optimistic that prices will continue to go down? Let us know your thoughts on what the scene is at your local grocery stores.

 

 

