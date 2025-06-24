We all have noticed how groceries went way up during the last four years and we all keep an eye on how much is going into our shopping cart. One bit of great news, maybe, is that New Jersey residents spend the least for groceries of all the 50 states in America.

Get our free mobile app

New Data On The Price Of Grocery Shopping

New data is out from Lending Tree, which examines grocery shopping trends in all 50 states in America. New Jersey finishes last among the states. They did include data from Washington, D.C., but DC is not a state.

Get our free mobile app

According to the latest data, New Jersey and Illinois are tied for 49th in the nation, which is last. The numbers show that both states spend about 5.4% of their income.

Top 5 States Spending the Most Income On Groceries

Idaho, 10.4 percent Nevada 10.1 percent Utah, 10.1 percent Montana, 9.7 percent Maine, 9.6 percent

Read More: Mystery Man “Mr Cash Drop” Continues Leaving Money To Find Around New Jersey

Neighboring states spend more on groceries. Delaware is ranked # 36, Pennsylvania is ranked #41, New York is ranked #47, and Connecticut is ranked #48.

Read More: Major Netflix Changes Coming Soon: How Will They Affect New Jersey Viewers?

According to Patch, Matt Schulz, LendingTree chief consumer finance analyst, said, “In those big eastern states, housing costs are likely taking up a bigger percentage of income than what we see in the Western states,” he said. “Also, the states at the bottom of the list tend to be far more urban, so more dining-out options might lead to less dining at home."

CLICK HERE for the latest LendingTree Food Cost Report

How do you feel about your shopping today? Do you see a break in some items, like the price of eggs? Are you spending any less today than in the past several years? Are you optimistic that prices will continue to go down? Let us know your thoughts on what the scene is at your local grocery stores.

Grocery Shopping Canva loading...

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker