Hersheypark’s New Ride for 2025 is the Tallest Screamin’ Swing in the World

Hersheypark is a great amusement park and it's not that far away from the Jersey Shore in Pennsylvania.

I love when amusement parks announce new rides are coming to their park. And, I know lots of families that visit Hersheypark from New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

Shawn and I would broadcast our show from there for years, gearing up for the busy summer season. We loved every minute of it.

Hersheypark's Newest Ride for the 2025 Season

It's called the Twizzlers Twisted Gravity. From Hersheypark's Facebook page: "Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will be the tallest Screamin’ Swing in the world! High-thrill pendulum attraction opening in summer 2025. Ascend 137 adrenaline-pumping feet in the air. Defy gravity at speeds reaching 68 miles per hour. Multiple mind-bending zero G moments. FOUR Twizzlers-branded zones across two gondolas. Never before seen views of Hersheypark."

Hersheypark Facebook page Hersheypark Facebook page loading...

Wow, it looks amazing. I'm not a huge fan of swings but I do love the pirate ship that goes back and forth, and never goes all the way around. I think I could do this one. Looks pretty cool and Twizzlers are my favorite.

This is from hersheypark.com, "Before you ride, choose your favorite Twizzlers flavor from four branded zones across two gondolas: Twizzlers Strawberry, Cherry, Hershey's Chocolate, and Black Licorice. Then, get ready to reach all-new heights on the World's Largest Screamin' Swing!" Do you think they will be giving away "free" Twizzlers, I hope so.

Hersheypark is always so clean. It's an all-in-one park with rides, the waterpark, games, and so much more. It's a family favorite to visit in the summer.

For more information on Hersheypark, click here.

LOOK: Best amusement parks in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of the best amusement parks in Pennsylvania using data from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker