If you are looking for a truly unique Jersey experience than you need to visit the famous Irish Pub in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It's a Christmas extravaganza!

It's known as the historic Irish Pub in Atlantic City, but at this time of year it's more like the Christmas Pub. The history of the location dates back to the 1800's. The Irish Pub was founded in 1972 by Richard and Cathy Burke. The Irish Pub features lots of memorabilia, but at Christmas Cathy Burke decorates to the hilt. She makes this historic Pub into a Christmas wonderland.

If you love Christmas then next time your in AC be sure to swing into the Irish Pub located on St James Place in Atlantic City......maybe grab some fish and chips and a Guinness like I did.

My wife April and I really enjoyed this place. I still can't believe this was my first visit, but it won't be my last. I love historic businesses with vintage buildings and interiors. They take you back to another time.

The Irish Pub 164 St. James Place Atlantic City, NJ

(609) 344-9063

Please take a look at the video we put together from our visit to the Irish Pub in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and see why it's a fun visit for Christmas time at the Jersey Shore. It's a fun spot with lots of Christmas decorations to enjoy. Click below and see for yourself the explosion of Christmas at the Irish Pub.

