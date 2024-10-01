Why Does The Internet Hate New Jersey So Much?

New Jersey really gets an unfair and bad rap.

For some reason, New Jersey has become the butt of the joke among the rest of the states and I for one think that is just unfair.

The hill I will die on is that New Jersey is a great state and the rest of the country is just jealous. (Yes, I have been outside of New Jersey).

I took to Google to find out the, "worst thing about New Jersey," just to see what the internet thinks of the great Garden State.

Obviously, Reddit was my first stop on this journey.

What's so bad about New Jersey?

On the r/NoStupidQuestions thread, someone asked, "Americans: What's so bad about New Jersey?"

The poster continued by saying, "Asking because I see the place get mocked a lot in American media, often treated as some sort of Hell on Earth."

They aren't exaggerating here.

The top comment said, "New Jersey gets its reputation in large part because most people only see it when they fly into Newark Airport on their way to New York City. The entire area around it is industrial concrete wasteland hell. So for like 90% of people that is their only experience in New Jersey."

Newark Airport Sign on New Jersey Turnpike Google Maps loading...

Maybe I am reading this wrong, but this comment explained that New Jersey is just misunderstood. Right?

As I kept scrolling and was shocked that Reddit wasn't helping much, most of the comments explained that Jersey is just misunderstood.

"The Jersey Shore" didn’t help. And the highway system was clearly designed by a crazy person. But for the most part, in reality NJ is pretty nice.

This comment made me chuckle, "New Jersey is awful, just awful (please stop coming here, we’re closed)."

No explanation though...

Off to Quora.

Why is New Jersey so miserable?

The thread is titled "Why is New Jersey so miserable?"

This did not disappoint.

We are overcrowded and overtaxed. We are all smart asses and we drive too fast. There’s deer everywhere and they eat all the gardens...New Jersey is a horrible place. Don’t move here. Don’t even visit. Tell all your friends.

Crowded vehicle traffic and the only motorcycle in America Ali ÃÂÃÂÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂ¡obanoÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¸lu loading...

The things people seem to hate about New Jersey include:

Taxes

Cost of living

Traffic

Overcrowded

Why do other states hate New Jersey?

I found a Reddit thread r/AskAnAmerican that asked "Why does everyone hate New Jersey?"

As I scrolled through the responses, I noticed people mostly blamed New York for being the comparison or that people only see the industrial area when they land in Newark.

However, there were a few funny comments.

"You don't know how to fill up gas by yourself."

I know how to pump my own gas thank you very much, but I would prefer not to.

Obviously, Snooki is to blame, "The show Jersey Shore might have something to with it."

Who knew Snooki had that much power?

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Getty Images for MTV loading...

Probably because they think their sh*t doesn't stink.

It doesn't, thanks for noticing.

People really hate New Jerseyans, "Honestly coming from someone on the West Coast.... [it's] the people. I can't...stand most of them. Ignorant as hell."

According to the Dictionary, ignorant means lacking knowledge and I had to edit this quote because they used "its" rather than "it's." Who is the ignorant one now?

What have we learned today?

People don't hate the state, they hate the people. Honestly, this is something I can live with.

If they hate us so much, what do they think of our beaches?

