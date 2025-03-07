Guy Fieri’s Youngest Chef On ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ Opens New Jersey Restaurant

Youngest Chef 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' Opens NJ Restaurant

It's one of the hottest shows on Food Network and probably Chef Guy Fieri's most popular show amongst his many on the Food Network, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives and recently they celebrated a big occasion with their youngest chef and it happened right here in New Jersey.

According to Patch, "At 18 years old, Giovanni LaCorte was the youngest chef ever featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Now the chef at Joe's Meat Market has expanded to open his own restaurant Giovanni's right next door in South Bound Brook."

Talk about getting an early start on your career, this is quite a feat for this young culinary boss. He was a fan favorite with Guy Fieri and his new restaurant in Somerset County is a big deal for the young chef.

I definitely have to put this restaurant on my list. Located in South Bound Brook (113 Clinton Street, South Bound Brook, NJ 08880) this restaurant looks to be a great night out.

According to the Patch "Giovanni's Restaurant Italiano offers authentic Italian cuisine crafted from the finest ingredients. A ribbon cutting and grand opening was held on Feb. 22 with South Bound Brook Mayor Chris Shoffner. Mayor Shoffner added "Thank God for Joe and Gio for bringing South Bound Brook back to the pages of family dining."

So have you dined at this Guy Fieri all-stars' restaurant? If you have visited Giovanni's let us know what you thought and give us your review. Post your comments below and share your recommendations, we always love your feedback (pun intended) :)

