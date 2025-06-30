Did You Know Dave Portnoy and Guy Fieri Teamed Up To Do A Pizza Review?
Two of the biggest "food" guys on the internet are Chef Guy Fieri and Entrepreneur Dave Portnoy. These two guys are a hot commodity, and they get people's attention when it comes to their food.
Guy Fieri is a hugely popular chef and has a big following on Food Network. Dave Portnoy has risen to the top of social media with his One Bite pizza review series and his Barstool Sports website. So both of these gentlemen have established themselves in today's "media" business world.
Guy Fieri and Dave Portnoy Teaming Up For Pizza Review
So what if these two food giants came together to do a "one bite" pizza review? Did you know this happened? Dave Portnoy and Guy Fieri came together a while back and did a review of pizza at Guy Fieri's Foxwood Kitchen and Bar restaurant. It was fun to see the two together, and they gave their pizza ratings. Check out the video of this special occasion.
Guy Fieri did mention in his review that the pizza was not straight out of the oven, but he gave the pizza a score of 5.5. Dave Portnoy gave it a 6.4
Was this like Superman and Batman teaming up? Two of the big stars of food and social media made this an iconic moment.
The two seem to have become friendly. Would they ever go in on a pizza place together? That would be a huge brand Fieri/Portnoy or Portnoy/Fieri. I would go to their pizza shop for sure to taste their creation. That's just me speaking out loud, but I think it could be a huge pizza parlor.
