Tucked away at the Jersey Shore this beach is unlike any other spot in New Jersey.

Known for its wide sands, sweeping ocean views, and clothing-optional policy, it’s a beach that attracts visitors looking for freedom, relaxation, and a dash of adventure.

Clothing-optional beaches are rare in the United States, especially on the East Coast. It makes this beach stand out even more.

Visiting One of the Nation’s Most Unique Coastal Spots

This is one of the best beaches and most underrated in America and it's relatively a secret, according to boatbooker.com. It's Gunnison Beach, in Sandy Hook.

It stands out because it's a clothing-optional beach.

The Allure of an Underrated Jersey Shore Gem

Sun, sand, and skyline views of NYC, Gunnison offers more than just a unique dress code. Its shoreline is one of the widest in New Jersey, giving visitors plenty of space to spread out.

The water here is inviting during the summer, with lifeguards on duty during peak season.

The beach draws a mix of visitors, seasoned naturists, curious first-timers, and beach lovers who just enjoy the open-minded environment. Respect for personal space is a big part of the culture here.

Why Gunnison Beach Stands Out Among America’s Best

If you’ve never been to a clothing-optional beach before, Gunnison is a great place to start. Bring sunscreen, a towel for sitting, and plenty of water. Shade is limited, so an umbrella or beach tent can make your day more comfortable. Parking is available for a seasonal fee, but it fills up quickly on summer weekends here at the Jersey Shore.

Read More: What Can Be Done With New Jersey's Goose Poop Problem?

Whether you go for the unique atmosphere, the scenic views, or simply to check it off your bucket list, this Sandy Hook gem offers an unforgettable day by the sea.