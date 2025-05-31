Grocery Update: Prices Going Up While Size Is Shrinking

10 Grocery Items That Shrunk While Prices Went Up

How often do you go shopping, and when you open the box or open the bag, do you find the product 3/4 or half empty? It definitely seems that some products are shrinking. You would think if a product is getting smaller in size, the price should get smaller, but it seems often it's the opposite, the price goes up. So you are paying more for less. What's wrong with this scenario?

Get our free mobile app

I recently purchased a container of Calogen vitamin powder. When I opened the jar, it was almost half empty, and the price was up. There was a pretty dramatic shrinkage in the product, but you wouldn't even know until the container was opened.

I recently stumbled across an article from "Illumeably" written by Tricia Quitales that focused on shrinking products that increased in price. "10 Grocery Items That Got Smaller While Prices Went Up"

According to the original piece, "It’s not just your imagination—some of your favorite grocery items are really shrinking while the prices keep climbing. This sneaky tactic, known as 'shrinkflation,' lets companies cut costs without changing the price tag. Shoppers are left paying more for less, often without even noticing at first."

10 Grocery Items That Shrunk While Prices Grew

Cereal Boxes Toilet Paper Rolls Chocolate Bars Chips and Snack Bags Ice Cream Containers Peanut Butter Jars Orange Juice Cartons Coffee Cans Yogurt Cups Bread Loaves

The article added, "It’s a subtle shift with a big impact on budgets and trust." Maybe next time, try to compare the same items with different brands, with different sizes, and prices. The problem is that many times you won't see the portion size until you purchase and open the product.

Are there any grocery items you would add to this list? The item has a price that grew while the size shrank?

Groxcery Shopping Canva loading...

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker