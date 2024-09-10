Great Adventure 1975 Commercial That Will Make You Smile

Six Flags Great Adventure is celebrating their 50th Anniversary and they're getting reading for their annual Fright Fest.

It's all about the memories we share from the Jersey Shore and this commercial will take you right back.

Remember the song, the Great Adventure song in this commercial stuck to so many and they couldn't get rid of it.

If you ask anyone that grew up here in New Jersey, it's not Six Flags it's Great Adventure. When we write a blog about Six Flags or something going on at the "giant" amusement park in Ocean County, we always get responses that it's Great Adventure and always will be.

Several rides I'll always remember but are no longer there. Do you remember the bobsled? I loved it. It was called Sarajevo Bobsled, I wish it was still there. Several rides that I miss that aren't there anymore - Rolling Thunder, Ultra Twister, and Shockwave just to name a few. I loved Rolling Thunder, I would hold on so tight. So many rides have come and gone.

There have been so many changes to Six Flags Great Adventure over the years but some things never change like the memories we all make with the family. To have one of the biggest amusement parks in the country in Ocean County, it's pretty cool. I have friends that come to my house and spend the weekend at Six Flags. We are lucky. I truly feel that way.

I love hearing from listeners that went as children and now are taking their grandchildren to Great Adventure.

Check out this Great Adventure commercial from 1975, WOW - I love it:

