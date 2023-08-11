Grand Opening for a Fun, Brand New Store in Ocean County, NJ

This is cool, a brand new store in Forked River, NJ.

It's a store that everyone can enjoy at any age. This place will boast parties, classes, art lessons, and more.

Arseniy45, Getty Stock ThinkStock Arseniy45, Getty Stock ThinkStock loading...

What's the new store called in Forked River, NJ?

It's called A Piece of My Art located at 131 S. Main Street in Forked River.

How about Mommy & Me Art Fun and so much more. From their Facebook page for Mommy & Me Art Fun:

I loved Mommy & Me art when my daughter Abby was growing up. It was a lot of fun. We'll have to try this out.

A Piece of My Art in Forked River has so much to offer pottery painting, canvas painting, wine glass painting, themed paint nights, and so much more. Have you ever been to a sip & paint party, they are a lot of fun. They will be hosting them also.

A Grand Opening celebration is coming up on August 11th, 2023 from their Facebook page:

Art brings out the best in people. Kids, Moms, Dads, Grandmas, everybody. I love that their host parties with your closest friends and families. Kids birthday parties are always fun at places like these. Your kids will love it.

When you get a group of kids together and paint, amazing things happen. You'll hear them giggle and their imagination comes alive.

