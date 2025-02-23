This Ocean County Middle School in New Jersey is Closing Down Forever

We've heard stores closing down, restaurants, even gas stations, but schools in New Jersey? It doesn't happen much if at all.

I know if my child was still in school I'd be upset, what is going on? Can they just close a school in a school district? I don't even understand how this can be done.

What school could be shutting down in Ocean County?

Carl W. Goetz Middle School in Jackson. According to nj.com, Jackson Liberty High school would be the sole high school in Jackson. Jackson Memorial would be converted into the K-12 lone middle school. This is because of the budget cuts with the school district. THE VOTE WAS PASSED, this school is shutting down.

If you remember just last year Jackson School District closed an elementary school, now this middle school. It's still up in the air if the school will sell or rent out the middle school after the vote.

This is a shake-up for sure for parents and teachers and everyone else that works in the district. We will have to keep a close eye on this and for more information CLICK HERE for future updates from the school district.

