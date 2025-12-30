Glen Gardner is a small borough tucked into western Hunterdon County, New Jersey. It sits along the South Branch of the Raritan River and is surrounded by rolling hills, farmland, and wooded areas that give it a quiet, rural feel. The town is just off Route 31 and not far from Interstate 78, making it convenient to reach while still feeling removed from busy suburban life.

With a population under 2,000, Glen Gardner is known for its close-knit community and low-key atmosphere. It has a mix of historic homes and newer residences, along with a compact downtown area that reflects its roots as a former mill town.

According to reports from Patch and NJ.com, a woman cheated death and escaped alive after being trampled by her own horse. The accident occurred in Hunterdon County, in Glen Gardner, where she kept her horse.

The woman, 65 years of age, suffered serious injuries when the horse reportedly became spooked after a loud noise startled the animal.

According to reports, the woman suffered a serious injury to her hand and leg. She was taken to the hospital following the incident.

How Many Horse Owners Are In New Jersey?

According to Rutgers University statistics, "New Jersey is home to about 42,500 horses across the state. That includes horses kept for racing, riding, showing, and recreation."

Personally I have only rode a horse twice in my life and they are big strong animals and you need proper training and guidance to safely ride them. As we see here, accidents do happen. Hopefully the injured woman will be back in the saddle soon. No word of any injury to the horse.

