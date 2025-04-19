Getting Fired? 4,000 People Are Getting The Boot In New Jersey!
Some sad news for some 4,000 workers here in the Garden State. Nearly 4,000 employees are being let go, according to a recent Patch report. "Layoffs in New Jersey include Walmart, TD Bank, Chase Bank, and several health goods manufacturers."
Hoping for the folks affected that this will be a temporary setback and soon you will be on top of bigger and better things, but it is very stressful for those getting the old "pink slip".
According to Patch, "This month, JPMorgan Chase has announced another 145 layoffs in its Jersey City office, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) advisory filed with the state. That's in addition to 121 layoffs posted in February. The latest Chase job cuts are scheduled to go into effect by June 23. TD Bank is also eliminating 52 positions from its U.S. headquarters in Cherry Hill, taking place in phases through June." These are just some of the jobs being cut here in New Jersey.
If you know of jobs that are available and companies hiring, please share your information and post your leads with us. We would like to pass this along to our readers. This info could help some folks out who are looking for work in New Jersey.
