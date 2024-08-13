Get Ready To Pay More Going From New Jersey Into Philadelphia💰

Toll Hike For New Jersey Drivers Going To Philadelphia

Commuting costs money, that's no news to people who have to commute to work. Commuting is part of your budget. Car payment, car insurance, gas, and tolls all add up each day you go to work. If you work in Philadelphia you will soon pay more to use the four bridges that take you from the Garden State in Pennsylvania.

According to a recent Patch article, drivers will see their first increase in traveling bridges into Philadelphia in more than a decade. The bridges include the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry, and Betsy Ross bridges.

So how much more will it cost to travel from New Jersey Into Philadelphia on these bridges? "Last month, the Delaware River Port Authority Board of Commissioners approved a new schedule that will increase passenger vehicle tolls from $5 to $6, according to a news release. The final amount was down from a possible $6.75 toll discussed in May. Tolls on trucks, mobile homes and recreational vehicles will also increase to $9 per axle, up from $7.50, and buses to $4.50 per axle from $3.75 per axle."

The Patch reported there are some ways to save at the tolls:

Toll discount programs are available for frequent bridge commuters and senior citizens.

Commuters using a New Jersey E-ZPass who make 18 or more round-trip bridge crossings in a calendar month can receive a discount.

The discount only applies to non-commercial vehicles.

If you are wondering when the toll increase will take effect from Jersey into Philadelphia, toll increases begin on Sunday, September 1st, 2024.

