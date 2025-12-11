We have deer all over New Jersey and including right here in Ocean County. We have deer in our yard usually every night, and they will come right up to the house and even tap on the windows if there are some flowers they want close to the house.

Get our free mobile app

One time, I went to take out our garbage cans for the next day. We keep them in the back yard in a fenced area, and when I went to grab them, we had a couple of deer making their way through the yard, and they almost ran me over. lol luckily I got out of the way! Deer are a common sight around the Garden State.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Holiday Shoppers Are Surprised By A Deer in a Marshalls in Brick Township, NJ

We are not sure if this deer was one of Santa's, but holiday shoppers were surprised when a white tail deer made its way into a Marshalls in Brick Township, Ocean County, on Friday.

According to a Patch report, "Video of the incident posted to TikTok shows a woman who appears to be a customer guiding the deer to the doors and out of the store at the Brick Commons shopping center, on the corner of Route 70 and Chambers Bridge Road."

The video was posted by @latinowithabuzzcut on TikTok and already has over 3 million views.

Top 7 New Winter Clothing Drops Arriving at Costco This Week

Top 7 New Winter Clothing Drops Arriving at Costco This Week

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024 The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz