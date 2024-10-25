This Is The Story Of A Legendary Freehold, New Jersey Restaurant

There is a pizzeria and family restaurant in downtown Freehold that has the most amazing story and history.

Federici's Family Restaurant has been a thriving eatery in the heart of Freehold for generations.

Legendary Pizzeria In Freehold, NJ

It is hard enough in New Jersey to have a successful pizzeria. The state is known for the best pizza in America, and the competition is stiff. The odds are certainly against you.

So to make a restaurant business last for over a century, you have to be more than special. You have to be amazing.

That word barely scratches the surface when it comes to explaining Federici's Family Restaurant.

The Story Of Federici's

This incredible establishment had its humble beginnings in 1921 when Mom and Pop Federici bought the location.

By the way, that is a full 56 years before David Portnoy was even born, but when he did get around to giving Federici's a try, he handed out a super-high rating of 8.8.

But back to the Federici's story. The food was so authentic, even back in those days, that Mom's cheese lasagna recipe is still used today.

It is a true family business, now in the 4th generation of family members, and Federici's continues to grow.

If you've never experienced the charm and great food at Federici's, you have to give them a try soon.

They are located in the heart of downtown Freehold, at 14 East Main St. See you there!

