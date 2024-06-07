Fox News “The Five” Is Coming To Ocean County Friday Afternoon

One of the most popular shows on the Fox News Network is "The Five". A five-person news talk program that comes on at 5 pm. The one-hour show premiered on July 11, 2011. This national broadcast will be LIVE Friday, June 7th in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.

According to the Patch, "The cast Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Jeanine Pirro, and Harold Ford Jr. will be LIVE from 5 - 6 pm at Martell's Tiki Bar for the special "Beach Bash" program on Friday, June 7, the company said."

Also in the Patch article, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino of MTV's "Jersey Shore" series will be a special guest. "Sorrentino will be reading "live" fan mail, the company said. Additionally, Gutfeld will speak with members of the live audience throughout the program, the company said." If you go and you get on the show, be sure to tell them you love Shawn & Sue lol the check is in the mail lol

Who is your favorite on The Five? Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Jeanine Pirro, or Harold Ford Jr.? Wouldn't it be fun if Tyrus and Kat from "Gutfeld" showed up on the boardwalk? If you get any good pics please send them our way on the 92.7 WOBM app.

It will definitely be a busy night on the boardwalk at Jenkinson's with beautiful weather in the forecast and "The Five" coming to Point Pleasant Beach.

