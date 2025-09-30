When the sun goes down, the woods of Forever Forest take on a whole new life in New Jersey.

One filled with screams, shadows, and spine-tingling surprises. This Halloween season, Egg Harbor City’s Forever Forest Halloween Experience is back, offering an unforgettable mix of eerie adventures and festive thrills just a short drive from Ocean County, NJ.

A Haunted World Awaits

By day, Forever Forest feels like a fall-inspired escape, but once night falls, the scare factor ramps up in a big way. Haunted trails twist through the trees, live actors emerge from the darkness, and unexpected encounters lurk around every corner.

Visitors should prepare for jump scares, creepy characters, and a fully immersive Halloween atmosphere that will test even the bravest souls.

The Trolley of Terror

One of the most talked-about attractions is the Trolley of Terror, a ride that takes guests deep into the shadows of the forest.

Just the thought of climbing aboard is enough to set nerves on edge, and the chilling ride promises to be a highlight for thrill-seekers looking to push their limits this October. I CAN NOT WAIT for this. I'm doing this, this year.

Something for Everyone

What makes Forever Forest stand out is that it offers two different experiences. Families and those who prefer a lighter touch of Halloween magic can enjoy the earlier session, which features festive fun without the full-scale frights.

But once darkness takes over, the after-dark session transforms the forest into a fear-filled realm designed for horror fans who want the full haunted experience.

Location and Details

Forever Forest is located at 354 Bremen Ave, Egg Harbor City, New Jersey 08215, just off Route 30 and only about 10 miles from Atlantic City. Its convenient location makes it an easy Halloween destination for visitors across South Jersey, including those coming from Ocean County.

With haunted trails, eerie encounters, and the infamous Trolley of Terror, the Forever Forest Halloween Experience promises to be one of the can’t-miss haunted attractions of the season. Whether you’re after family-friendly fun or heart-pounding scares, this Egg Harbor City hotspot has you covered.

