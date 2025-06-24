It's already stressful thinking about everything we have to pack and can't pack when we travel and fly from a New Jersey and surrounding airport.

Heading out of New Jersey’s airports like Newark Liberty (EWR), Trenton-Mercer (TTN), or Atlantic City International (ACY) this summer? Be careful what you toss in your carry-ons, especially when it comes to snacks.

Many travelers are surprised to learn that TSA treats certain foods just like liquids (like so many bottles of soda and water we had to throw away when walking through security at an airport) - meaning they’re banned from carry-ons if over 3.4 ounces. I can't believe they throw away some of these snacks.

Common Snacks That Get Tossed at TSA

Peanut Butter Hummus French Onion Dip Cheese Sauce, or Nacho Dip Can of Chicken Noodle Soup Can of Beef Stew Yogurt

Who knew? If it can be spread or poured, TSA will likely consider it a liquid. And if it’s over the 3.4 oz. limit? It’s getting tossed at security check point, WOW. I never knew this.

Even seemingly harmless items like canned goods, yogurt or applesauce can fall under this rule. It's not just a safety thing but about consistency in what can be screened easily, according to allears.net.

What to Pack Instead: TSA-Friendly Snacks

But good news, solid items like Goldfish crackers, protein bars, sandwiches, which are all solid items will be OK. Maybe throw the applesauce and peanut butter in your checked bag.

TSA’s Golden Rule for Carry-On Food

Here's TSA’s golden rule: if it can be spread, smeared, or poured, it’s probably a liquid — and it’s probably not allowed in your carry-on.

Pack smart, fly smooth!