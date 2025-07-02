Yum! Jump In The Car We Found New Jersey’s Best Drive-In Restaurant
Let's talk about great food, great memories, and the nostalgia that comes with them. When you put together food, memories, and nostalgia, you must be talking about the classic American drive-in restaurant. It's a great part of what we refer to as "Americana," a genuine piece of history in the U.S.A.
We have seen drive-ins featured in movies, books, plays, you name it, there have been classic drive-ins involved. If at this point in my article you are saying, "Hmm, I have never gone to a drive-in," then it's time you visit the "best" drive-in in New Jersey.
Where Are The Best Drive-In Restaurants In America?
I recently came across an article, which was a video, from Mashed, and they selected the best drive-ins around the nation, including us right here in the Garden State. "Nothing screams "classic Americana" quite like a drive-in restaurant — and we've got the low-down on the best spot in every state." Let's dive into their choice for New Jersey.
Best Drive-In Restaurant in New Jersey
Here in New Jersey, we have a deep history in everything, including food. So it's no wonder the choice Mashed made for best Jersey Drive-In is a classic old-fashioned drive-in. The national publication chose Weber's Drive-In located in Pennsauken, New Jersey (6019 Lexington Ave, Pennsauken, NJ 08109).
Weber's Drive-In serves Jersey classics like hot dogs, pork roll sandwiches, and frosty black cows, aka root beer floats. Perfect "car-hop" food and drinks, and I am going to make it a point to visit this classic Camden County location.
