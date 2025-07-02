Let's talk about great food, great memories, and the nostalgia that comes with them. When you put together food, memories, and nostalgia, you must be talking about the classic American drive-in restaurant. It's a great part of what we refer to as "Americana," a genuine piece of history in the U.S.A.

We have seen drive-ins featured in movies, books, plays, you name it, there have been classic drive-ins involved. If at this point in my article you are saying, "Hmm, I have never gone to a drive-in," then it's time you visit the "best" drive-in in New Jersey.

Where Are The Best Drive-In Restaurants In America?

I recently came across an article, which was a video, from Mashed, and they selected the best drive-ins around the nation, including us right here in the Garden State. "Nothing screams "classic Americana" quite like a drive-in restaurant — and we've got the low-down on the best spot in every state." Let's dive into their choice for New Jersey.

Best Drive-In Restaurant in New Jersey

Here in New Jersey, we have a deep history in everything, including food. So it's no wonder the choice Mashed made for best Jersey Drive-In is a classic old-fashioned drive-in. The national publication chose Weber's Drive-In located in Pennsauken, New Jersey (6019 Lexington Ave, Pennsauken, NJ 08109).

Weber's Drive-In serves Jersey classics like hot dogs, pork roll sandwiches, and frosty black cows, aka root beer floats. Perfect "car-hop" food and drinks, and I am going to make it a point to visit this classic Camden County location.

