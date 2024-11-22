Foodies Have Hunted Down The GREATEST Cheeseburger In New Jersey

Mmm Cheeseburgers!

It's probably the most popular meal in America. The simple, delicious, and cheesy, cheeseburger. Are there many restaurants (that do American foods) that don't have a cheeseburger on their menu? Probably not, we love a good cheeseburger and we wanna know where the "greatest" cheeseburger is in the Garden State.

According to Lovefood, "With just three main components – a beef patty, a bun, and a melty cheese slice – cheeseburgers are pretty simple. Whether that's exactly how you like it, or you prefer your patties with different varieties of cheese and fancier brioche or potato buns, there's a perfect cheeseburger out there for everyone."

These are just my two cents, but when constructing the best cheeseburger, in addition to the burger and cheese, make sure the lettuce, tomato, and onion are fresh and tasty. Nothing worse than a good burger that's surrounded by blah toppings.

In the Lovefood article, they selected "the Standard" at Diesel and Duke. "Local chain Diesel and Duke took New Jersey by storm when it opened in 2014, thanks to its simple menu of delicious, cooked-to-order beef burgers. All the options are delicious, but you can’t go wrong with The Standard. This hearty sandwich features a generous amount of American cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, aioli, ketchup, and a toasted bun. Customers recommend the cheese fries, too."

Have you been to Diesel and Duke for one of their cheeseburgers? Give us your feedback and post your reviews below. Also if you have a favorite place for a cheeseburger let us know where that is as well.

Now I need to wrap up this article and go get a cheeseburger! with "well-done" fries!

