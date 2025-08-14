Jersey Pride! G’s Cheesesteaks Brings the Heat on National TV!

Toms River Food Truck Races Into the Spotlight

Toms River’s G’s Cheesesteaks Takes the Spotlight on Food Network’s ‘Great Food Truck Race’

Exciting Ocean County news as a local food favorite, G's Cheesesteaks, begins a run at glory on the popular Food Network series "The Great Food Truck Race".

What is the Food Network's "Great Food Truck Race"?

Each week, teams must sell their food in new locations, facing surprise twists, local-themed challenges, and eliminations — all while driving toward a cash prize and the ultimate dream of running a successful food truck business.

According to the Food Network, "G’s Cheesesteaks is a Staten Island food truck staple turned brick and mortar in New York City, New Jersey and Texas, led by Jack, Antonio and Derek. Their fast-casual menu covers all the heavy hitters — cheesesteaks, chicken cutlet sandwiches, wings, fries and burgers — done right and without the fuss. “Simplicity is key. We don’t do that fancy stuff.”

G's Cheesesteaks Hosts "Great Food Truck Race" viewing party this Sunday, August 10th.

Good Luck! To G's Cheesesteaks (1611 NJ-37 Toms River, NJ)

My favorite way to have my cheesesteak is with fried onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mayo! Delish combo! If you have visited G's, give us your review and what was on your cheesesteak; we would love to know. Post your comments and share your info with our readers.

G's Cheesesteaks Shawn Michaels loading...

