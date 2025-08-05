July brought sizzling heat to the Garden State, with plenty of days that felt perfect for lounging by the pool.

Now, as we step into August, the question is, will the warmth continue? Traditionally, August is New Jersey’s hottest month, but so far, the first few days have been pleasantly mild.

Of course, there’s still plenty of summer left for those steamy afternoons we expect this time of year.

Back-to-school shopping is already underway, a clear sign that the seasons are beginning to shift.

The buzz of preparing for a new school year fills stores, even as many of us are still squeezing in those last summer barbecues, beach days, and poolside afternoons.

Personally, I’ve been in the water nearly every day this summer but lately, that water has had a surprising chill. I’m hoping for a few more scorchers before autumn arrives.

Farmers’ Almanac Predictions for 2025

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the first fall frost in New Jersey is expected around October 15th, 2025, with some northern and inland areas likely seeing frost closer to October 21st.

What the First Frost Means for New Jersey

According to Farmer's Almanac: "This date signals the transition from warm-season plant growth to dormancy and winter readiness. While these forecasts are based on long-term averages and carry about a 30% probability, frost can still arrive earlier or later depending on the year’s weather patterns".

Whenever it comes, the first frost marks the moment gardens wind down, leaves begin their colorful transformation, and New Jersey fully turns the page from summer’s heat to autumn’s crisp embrace.

