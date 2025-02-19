Famous Restaurant Closing More Locations, Will New Jersey Be Impacted

Strategic closures for this popular restaurant with locations across the US aim to improve cash flow for franchisees and drive profitability amidst changing market dynamics.

Denny's was our go-to place to go when I was younger after a bar. When I grew up we didn't have a lot of diners around us let alone 24 hours. But, Denny's was always there.

Let's talk about the Denny's breakfast from the "Classic Slams" to the specialty pancakes and eggs. It was always so delicious.

Denny's is expecting to close 30 more locations in the US in 2025, according to retailwire.com. It's more than expected for this year. Last year Denny's closed over 80 locations but were expecting more to close last year but never did.

From Denny's CEO Kelli Valade: "In any mature brand, when restaurants have been open that long, it is natural that trade areas can shift over time. Accelerating the closure of lower-volume restaurants will improve franchisee cash flow and allow them to reinvest into traffic-driving initiatives like our tested and proven remodel program.”

Denny's CEO also mentions, the recent wildfires in California and severe weather that has hit the US recently has also affected how consumers spend their money.

Where are Denny's locations in New Jersey?

New Jersey has 6 Denny's throughout the Garden State. They're located in Galloway, Northfield, Vineland, Bordentown, East Brunswick, and Avenel.

Denny's closed 88 locations in 2024 and more coming this year but locations were not given where the closings will take place. The closings were because the locations were either unprofitable or the buildings inside and outside were too old to be renovated, according to retailwire.com.

