This Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Famous In New Jersey

There is one restaurant in New Jersey that a major website has named the most famous in the state.

In a state famous for its amazing restaurants, it's quite an honor to be named the most famous in that state.

The Most Famous Restaurant In New Jersey

And it should be no surprise that a diner would get the top honor in the Garden State. We congratulate Tops Diner for being named New Jersey's most famous by Business Insider.

Tops Diner Google Maps loading...

Tops Diner in East Newark gets a lot of national attention and it is well deserved, but there are so many great New Jersey restaurants that we feel should get at least an honorable mention in this category.

While we congratulate the awesome folks at Tops and their loyal customers, we thought we'd show some love for some of the other restaurants that could have easily taken this honor as well.

Other Famous New Jersey Restaurants We Love

Let's look at other famous, awesome restaurants that came to mind. Let's see if you agree.

Bahr's Landing. This legendary seafood restaurant in Highlads has been serving generations of New Jersey customers and was even spotted in a Super Bowl commercial a few years back.

The Frog & The Peach. It's one of the best fine dining experiences in the state. It's located in New Brunswick.

Google Maps The Frog & The Peach (Google Maps) loading...

Charter House. This Weehawken restaurant has great food and the most breathtaking view of the New York skyline.

Pete & Elda's Bar/Carmen's Pizzeria. This pizzeria is a legendary Jersey Shore establishment and could serve the best thin-crust pizza in the state.

They are all amazing restaurants, and you can't go wrong with any of them. Famous New Jersey restaurants are awesome.

