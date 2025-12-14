Celebrate First Night Ocean County, New Jersey at Casino Pier Arcade in Seaside Heights!

If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly way to ring in the New Year without keeping the kids up late, Casino Pier Arcade in Seaside Heights has you covered.

I remember taking Abby, my daughter to this every year. It's always fun, we both loved it.

A Family-Friendly New Year’s Celebration at the Jersey Shore

First Night Ocean County is returning with an afternoon packed full of excitement, entertainment, and magical moments your family will remember long after the calendar flips.

This daytime celebration brings all the festive energy of New Year’s Eve into a kid-approved schedule.

Live Shows, Characters, and Hands-On Fun All Afternoon

From live shows to character meet-and-greets, there's something happening every hour, perfect for families who want to usher in 2026 with joy, laughter, and a little seaside sparkle.

Everything the kids and families love from magic shows to a Wildlife Show. Character meet and greets all day with your kids favorite characters. These meet-and-greets add a little extra magic to an already unforgettable afternoon.

This seems really cool, step into a world of shimmering bubbles with OMG Bubbles, WOW, this will spark the smiles for kids of all ages.

Let's not forget the Balloon Drop Countdown at 4:30 PM.

No New Year’s celebration is complete without a countdown! Gather in the center of the arcade as a festive balloon drop fills the room with color and excitement. It’s the perfect early welcome to 2026 for your little ones.

Fireworks at 5 PM to Welcome 2026

And then, the big fireworks show at 5 pm wraps up a fun-filled day in Seaside Heights. Wrap up your First Night fun with a fireworks display presented by the Seaside Heights BID (weather permitting). It’s the perfect finale to an afternoon of memory-making at the Jersey Shore.

Where and When is This Family Event Happening in Ocean County?

Where: Casino Pier Arcade, Seaside Heights

When: December 31st, 2025 1 PM–5 PM

With free shows, hands-on fun, and a New Year’s countdown designed especially for kids, First Night Ocean County makes celebrating easy, magical, and completely family-friendly. Bundle up, bring the whole crew, and get ready to welcome the New Year seaside-style!

