*Fall in New Jersey 2025: Warm Days, Cool Nights, and a Little Seasonal Whiplash

There’s just something magical about fall in New Jersey. The leaves start to blush with color, farm stands burst with apples, gourds, and mums, and suddenly everything, from your coffee to your candles, smells like pumpkin spice.

Add in football weekends and cozy evenings, and it feels like the Garden State’s best season.

But this year? Something’s a little different. The calendar may insist it’s fall, but Mother Nature hasn’t fully gotten the memo.

What the Farmer’s Almanac Says About Fall 2025

According to The Farmer’s Almanac, this autumn in New Jersey is shaping up to be warmer than usual, and on the dry side. Well, except recently, I guess.

That means plenty of sun-drenched days that feel more like July than September or October, especially with this humidity. One morning you’ll reach for a sweater, and by noon you’re trading it for short sleeves and an iced coffee.

A Season of Mixed Signals

This flip-flop weather isn’t just confusing for your wardrobe, it changes the whole fall vibe.

Leaves may turn a little later, pumpkin patch visits might feel more like summer outings, and yes, some of us will still be running the A/C while lighting cinnamon-apple candles. It’s seasonal whiplash at the Jersey Shore.

Making the Most of a Warm Fall in NJ

Still, even with the forecast playing tricks, fall in New Jersey keeps its charm. Crisp evenings call for hot cider, daytime festivals bring out hayrides and corn mazes (even if you’re sweating a bit), and the season’s colors and flavors make it special no matter the temperature.

At the end of the day, fall here is about family, community events, and embracing every pumpkin-flavored treat you can find, even if it’s 80 degrees in October.

Because weird weather or not, fall in New Jersey is always something to savor.

