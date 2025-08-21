New Jersey Digest recently published an article discussing New Jersey's richest "tiny" town and its ranking among the richest "tiny" towns in America. To find the small town with big bucks, we have to travel to Somerset County, New Jersey.

Why is Somerset County a Beautiful Part of New Jersey?

Somerset County, New Jersey, is a beautiful place to live because it combines scenic countryside with modern convenience. Rolling hills, parks, and preserves like Duke Farms and the Sourland Mountains offer plenty of outdoor beauty, while charming towns such as Somerville provide historic character, shopping, and community events.

With excellent schools, safe neighborhoods, and easy access to New York City and Philadelphia, Somerset County offers a peaceful yet vibrant lifestyle that appeals to families, professionals, and retirees alike.

According to New Jersey Digest, "The financial analysis on GOBankingRates recently examined U.S. Census Bureau data to identify the richest small town in every state, focusing on communities with between 500 and 15,000 households. From there, they ranked the winners on a national scale. New Jersey’s top contender didn’t just make the list, but it secured the sixth spot across America."

The "tiny" town of Lyons, New Jersey, made the list of "richest small towns in America". According to New Jersey Digest, "The title goes to Lyons, an unincorporated community within Bernards Township in Somerset County. With a jaw-dropping median household income of over $245,00, Lyons stands out as one of the most affluent enclaves in America."

Have you visited Lyons? If you have visited Lyons, give us your thoughts on this "tiny" town with "big" money.

