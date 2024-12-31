An Ocean County Eyesore Gets A Facelift!

It was known as the "Saddest Strip Mall in New Jersey" and has been an eyesore for years in Beachwood. The Beachwood Shopping Center has been a mess for so long that it is hard to remember it was once an active busy shopping center. I remember when it was open with Woolworth's, Thunderbird Bowl Bowling, Wicker Store, and Restaurants. We went bowling at the Beachwood Shopping Center and had a fun time, but that was decades ago and now the site has been a virtual ghost town for a decade or so. Finally, it looks like it's coming back to life, which we kind of have heard before, but this time it looks like a done deal.

According to a published Patch article, there are several brands that will be coming to the new Beachwood Town Center including a couple that have never had locations in New Jersey. This will be exciting for shoppers and patrons of the new Town Center which is long overdo for this "Ocean County Eyesore".

Patch indicated these 4 businesses are scheduled to go into the first phase of the Beachwood Town Center project. "Redevelopers confirmed that four businesses had signed leases for the new plaza, which will be constructed in two phases."

Taco Bell

Spark Car Wash

Burger King

Bojangles Restaurant

In addition, "A 7 Brew Coffee Shop is tentative, and there will be two additional fast food pads available."

I hope the coffee shop becomes a reality, every town center needs a coffee shop, right? Well for me I am hoping 7 Brew becomes a reality.

According to Patch, "The second phase, which developers are not yet seeking specific approvals for, will include a supermarket and two retail buildings."

Exciting things to come in Beachwood and finally a farewell to the "Ocean County Eyesore" Looking forward to this project.

In a future article, I'll discuss the "traffic" issue with this section of Route 9 in Beachwood at the development sight.

