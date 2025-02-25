Exciting News From Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ

Big Things This Spring at Six Flags Great Adventure

It is exciting now that Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey has its own resort where visitors can stay and get away from it all and enjoy a close bond with nature and animals while taking in some of the most exciting amusement park rides in the world.

Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa is excited to announce it will officially open its doors on April 11, 2025, inviting guests to experience an unforgettable getaway within its 350-acre Wild Safari, home to over 1,200 animals from six continents.

Get our free mobile app

A recent press release from Six Flags said:

2025 Dates Available for Booking:

April 11-20

April 25-27

Daily: May 2 to November 2

May 2 to November 2 November 7-9

November 14-16

November 21-23

November 28-30

Six Flags Great Adventure Six Flags loading...

“We’re thrilled to open our doors for the season on April 11th and look forward to welcoming guests to experience the beauty and tranquility of Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa,” said Ryan Eldredge, Public Relations Manager for Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa. “Our combination of luxury accommodations, immersive wildlife encounters, and seasonal events offers an experience unlike any other.”

Six Flags Great Adventure RON WYATT loading...

I have not yet stayed at Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa, But it's definitely on my bucket list. It looks like a beautiful location to stay at in Ocean County.

According to Six Flags, guests can enjoy:

Exclusive access to the Great Adventure theme park and the resort’s scenic Wild Safari, home to over 1,200 animals from six continents.

Full access to the Six Flags Resort Property, with seasonal hours (complimentary tickets provided if parks are closed).

Seasonal events such as Wild Safari experiences and Fright Fest Extreme for fall visitors.

Optional packages for behind-the-scenes animal encounters and VIP experiences across all parks.

Luxury accommodations, featuring spacious suites with private bathrooms and access to outdoor entertainment areas.

On-site amenities, including fire pits, fine dining at the restaurant and bar, rejuvenating spa services, and event meeting spaces.

Savannah Sunset