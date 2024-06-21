Exciting New Rooftop Restaurant Is Coming To Asbury Park

Exciting New Rooftop Restaurant Is Coming To Asbury Park

Canva

New Rooftop Restaurant Is Coming To The Jersey Shore

According to a report from NJ.com, new exciting things are happening in Monmouth County. Asbury Park is about to add another fantastic restaurant to its culinary choices. This is exciting news for folks looking for more cool choices to dine over the ocean at the beautiful Jersey Shore.

 

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

 

This new restaurant is a rooftop experience that will overlook the beach scene in Asbury Park. According to NJ.com, "AP Rooftop will occupy the third floor of the 5th Avenue Pavilion on Ocean Ave. overtop of McLoone’s Iron WhaleTim McLoone’s Supper Club and The Robinson Ale House are located nearby."

 

 

 

AP Rooftop sounds very cool and will give diners great food and drink options along with a fantastic view atop Asbury Park.

 

 

Google Maps
loading...

 

According to their Instagram page, "The 3rd story structure features unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean & is adjacent to the Arthur Prior Bandshell which will also be in operation seasonally. The interior of the AP Rooftop will have a sophisticated look but will also retain a comfortable vibe with two fireplaces and a lounge area along with an unusual glass-topped bar."

 


AP Rooftop via Facebook

 

NJ.com described the new restaurant and it sounds good year round "The rooftop eatery will feature tables, booths and bar seating for over 200 guests, floor-to-ceiling windows displaying a 270-degree view of the ocean and two large fireplaces to keep the space warm in winter months."

 


AP Rooftop via Facebook

 

No word yet on an exact opening date, we will keep you posted

 

The Art of Asbury Park

Fantastic Street Art in Asbury park

Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels

 

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try

From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker, are a must-try on your next road trip.

Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

 

Categories: Featured, Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM