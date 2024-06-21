New Rooftop Restaurant Is Coming To The Jersey Shore

According to a report from NJ.com, new exciting things are happening in Monmouth County. Asbury Park is about to add another fantastic restaurant to its culinary choices. This is exciting news for folks looking for more cool choices to dine over the ocean at the beautiful Jersey Shore.

Get our free mobile app

This new restaurant is a rooftop experience that will overlook the beach scene in Asbury Park. According to NJ.com, "AP Rooftop will occupy the third floor of the 5th Avenue Pavilion on Ocean Ave. overtop of McLoone’s Iron Whale. Tim McLoone’s Supper Club and The Robinson Ale House are located nearby."

AP Rooftop sounds very cool and will give diners great food and drink options along with a fantastic view atop Asbury Park.

AP Rooftop Google Maps loading...

According to their Instagram page, "The 3rd story structure features unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean & is adjacent to the Arthur Prior Bandshell which will also be in operation seasonally. The interior of the AP Rooftop will have a sophisticated look but will also retain a comfortable vibe with two fireplaces and a lounge area along with an unusual glass-topped bar."



AP Rooftop via Facebook

NJ.com described the new restaurant and it sounds good year round "The rooftop eatery will feature tables, booths and bar seating for over 200 guests, floor-to-ceiling windows displaying a 270-degree view of the ocean and two large fireplaces to keep the space warm in winter months."



AP Rooftop via Facebook

No word yet on an exact opening date, we will keep you posted

The Art of Asbury Park Fantastic Street Art in Asbury park Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels