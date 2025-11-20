If you're looking to sprinkle a little holiday magic into your child’s winter season, the Historic Mathis House Victorian Tea Room in Downtown Toms River, NJ is serving up the perfect moment.

This charming tea room, already breathtaking on any day of the year, transforms into an enchanting winter haven for a special Princess Tea with Elsa, an experience that brings sparkles, and warm memories to life.

A Magical Winter Tea Awaits in Toms River

From the moment you step inside, you're greeted by the cozy glow of Victorian décor, twinkling seasonal touches, and the irresistible aroma of freshly baked scones.

Calling All Princesses!

But the true enchantment begins when Elsa from herself appears. Dressed in shimmering winter blues, she sings beloved songs, reads a heartfelt story, and spends time posing for unforgettable photos with her young guests. The little ones light up and honestly, many of the adults do too.

The tea service is as delightful as the entertainment. Guests enjoy warm scones with clotted cream, homemade cupcakes, and both hot and cold teas served in classic Victorian fashion.

Whether you’re sharing a treat with your child or simply soaking in the elegant atmosphere, the experience feels like stepping into a living, breathing page of a fairy tale.

And if your little princess wants to arrive in full royal style? Absolutely encouraged. Sparkly dresses, tiaras, and cameras are all welcome. After all, this is the kind of memory you’ll want to treasure long after the snow melts.

Meet Elsa for Songs, Storytime, and Photos

Meet Elsa at The Mathis House on December 17th, 2025. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, making it one of the sweetest seasonal outings in the area. To reserve your spot for this memorable day, CLICK HERE.

The tea room is located at 600 Main Street in Downtown Toms River, a venue that, personally, I adore. It’s beautiful, warm, and absolutely unforgettable. And since Frozen is my all-time favorite, this event is just pure joy.

If you’re hoping to create magical memories this winter, this princess tea is the place to be.

