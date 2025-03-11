Eggflation! Update with a Jersey Twist

We all know that there is "eggflation" and we all feel the pinch at the grocery store. It's not fun going to the grocery store and paying high prices, including eggs. This started a while ago and it's something that is currently trying to be rectified. Eggflation began 3 years ago in 2022 and is linked to outbreaks of bird flu.

Get our free mobile app

According to SoFi, "Egg prices in the U.S. average $4.95 per dozen as of January 2025." In addition, the article cited "Avian flu, severe winter weather, and inflation are the main factors driving egg price increases."

One restaurant in New Jersey (West Orange) has come up with a rather interesting idea to deal with eggflation. According to a recent article from Patch, "Harper's Café at 134 South Valley Road recently posted a message on social media about the unique, one-day promotion, which will take place on Tuesday, March 11."

Tomorrow the cafe will offer coffee for eggs lol "You can buy a coffee with an egg,” the post said, adding that their beverages are “EGGstraordinary.”

Free Coffee For Eggs Canva loading...

So do you love your coffee? Do you have an extra egg to spare? Trade in your "golden eggs" lol for delicious java! It is a very creative way to get to enjoy your morning coffee, except you'll have to skip the eggs and maybe settle for toast since you're trading in your eggs.

Would you trade an egg for a coffee? Let us know and post your comments in the comment section on social media, we are curious what you think of this innovative way of dealing with eggflation.

Let's hope eggflation, which has been a problem for 3 years now, comes to an end soon as new officials in Washington are looking at ways to reverse the problem.

Coffee for Eggs Canva loading...

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams