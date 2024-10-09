This is a Really Cool Drive-Thru Halloween Light Show in New Jersey

If you're a fan of Halloween lights like Christmas lights you'll be pleasantly surprised at this little farm in New Jersey.

We had no idea what to think of this when we heard of a drive-thru light adventure that I haven't seen before.

For many years we've been enjoying the holiday light show at PNC Bank Arts Center and I just love it. I never thought I'd ever see a Halloween drive-thru family light show that would ever compare to that.

This was just like that but all Halloween. We think of Halloween, or at least I do, a scary haunted house or a haunted hayride, this was different. This was a family-friendly drive-thru at Halloween lights.

Where is this Halloween drive-thru in New Jersey?

Demarest Farms in Hillsdale, NJ

It is a bit of a drive from Ocean County, a little closer to Monmouth County because it's in north Jersey. From Ocean County, it took us about an hour and half to get there. Dates run through the month of October, mostly weekends. As you get closer to Halloween it runs all week long. **Make sure to reserve your spot, I don't think you can buy tickets there.

When you get to the farm, there is a little market to get out and enjoy apple cider and apple cider donuts. It's very cute.

From their website, it is the largest Halloween light show in New Jersey. The drive-thru is completely through a farm and it takes about 30 minutes to get through. A ticket is $40 per car. Fill the car with family and friends, you will love it. For more information and to make reservations, CLICK HERE for the Halloween light show.

While you're driving through the Halloween light show, you can listen to Halloween music. The kids will love it. It's not spooky or scary. CHECK OUT THESE HALLOWEEN LIGHT SHOW PICTURES, if you can't get there this Halloween season.

Drive-Thru Halloween Light Show at Demarest Farms in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Sue Moll