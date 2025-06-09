We think of donuts and we think, YUM. We all have a favorite donut place in New Jersey. But, there is one donut place that is one of the best in the United States.

I already love this place here at the Jersey Shore, in different locations in Monmouth County. But, looking them up on-line, I love their website almost as much as I love their donuts. When I say they're delicious, they truly are amazing. From their website, "Spreading Love One Doughnut at a Time" and that's what they do.

Lovefood.com recently came out with the best donuts in America. This place received all the stars in New Jersey as the best.

It's Broad Street Dough Co. There are various locations. I've been to the Freehold location. My friends go to the Wall location all the time. From lovefood: "Having originally earned its badges for making donuts based on classic Girl Scout cookies, Broad Street Dough Co. has become the go-to place for anyone craving donuts in New Jersey. It’s all about fresh, made-to-order donuts, with more than 40 rotating varieties on the menu each day (plus the chance for customers to create their own)."

Broad Street Dough Co. Facebook page:

Did you try a Broad Street Dough Co. donut? Their locations are in Wall Township at 1861 NJ-35, Unit 103, Oakhurst in Ocean Township at 2005 NJ-35 and Freehold at 177 Elton Adelphia Road. Trust me, you will love them, the family will love them and the kids will absolutely love them.

