What Does A Red Dot At Dollar Tree Mean?

If you are like me, you remember the good old days when the Dollar Tree meant just that, everything was a dollar. Well, it wasn’t if you factor in the tax on that dollar.

After things in the world caused prices to increase, so did the price at Dollar Tree. It went from the Dollar Store to the Dollar Twenty-Five Store, and it appears it’s increasing again.

Do you know what the Red Dot 🔴 Means Now at Dollar Tree?

Well, if you don’t know what the red dot means, it might mean, for the most part, that the item you have in your hand is now $1.50. Yes, say hello to the Dollar Fifty Store.

Not all items have increased, but many have. If you see a red dot sticker on your item, it most likely will cost you $1.50 at checkout.

So now you have items ranging from $1.25 to $7.00 at Dollar Tree. Maybe just call it "Dollars" Tree now?

According to a report by The Des Moines Register, Dollar Tree is raising prices on some items to $1.50. Some stores are already implementing this change by using red stickers to indicate the new price point on items that were previously $1.25. This price increase is part of a larger strategy to expand the multi-price assortment, with items now ranging from $1.50 to $7.

So next time you go into a Dollar Tree store and see a red dot on your item it probably means it's a $1.50. There are several price points now at Dollar Tree, so check before you check out because it's no longer a "Dollar Store".

So now the question is, will increasingly higher prices at Dollar Tree cause you to shop elsewhere, or is it still a bargain despite the increases?

