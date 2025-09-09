Dollar Tree was founded in 1986 by Macon Brock, Doug Perry, and Ray Compton. They started with a chain of five stores called "Only $1.00," which was the original name for the company that would later become Dollar Tree. This initial concept of selling everything for a single, low price proved successful and eventually grew into the nationwide retail giant we know today.

Dollar Tree Plus Coffee?

Pretty much every town in New Jersey now has a Dollar Tree location, and in some of the larger municipalities, they may even have more than one.

I know this article is a bit "tongue in cheek," but I can't remember a Dollar Tree basically in the same building as a coffee shop. This location is in Ocean County, in Little Egg Harbor, and although I have not confirmed it, the popular rumor is that a Dunkin' will go into the building.

As I said, the "popular rumor" is that this new storefront is for a new Dunkin'. The Top coffee chain brands in the U.S. are:

Starbucks: It's impossible to talk about coffee in America without mentioning Starbucks.

Known for being a quick and affordable option, Dunkin' has a strong and dedicated fan base. Dutch Bros Coffee: This is a rapidly growing chain, particularly in the western and southern U.S.

So this got me thinking you can go shopping for your Halloween stuff and grab a cup of coffee and a Boston Cream all in one stop lol

Just an observation, seeing this new construction and welcome to new businesses coming to Southern Ocean County.

