We Now Know What’s Moving into the Old Beachwood Rite-Aid

This shouldn't be surprising at all, but maybe you haven't heard what's moving in yet.

Get our free mobile app

What's moving into the old Rite-Aid in Beachwood?

There were several responses for a Dollar store. Would a Dollar General work out in Beachwood? I hope so, that's what's moving in.

Even though we know now what's moving in there were lots of responses on Facebook were wanting a Trader Joe's or Wegmans, the area there is to small, I believe. I think the houses behind the store are pretty close to the building.

There are so many wishes for something fun like a bowling alley, a skate park, or a skating rink. Once again, I believe the area at that corner is to small. Possibly a skate park, but it is very close to Rt. 9. Unless it was an indoor skate park.

Keep Reading: Big Changes Coming to New Jersey Goodwill Stores

A dog park was brought up and yes I agree, Beachwood needs a dog park, but not in that location. It's way to close to Rt. 9 and there is a lot of traffic in this area.

Beachwood residents, do you remember what was there before Rite-Aid moved in? A deli, and from what I've been hearing and seeing on Facebook, it was delicious. Bring back another deli was on the list. That could be a great idea.

A coffee house, ice cream, and probably the most popular response to what do you want in the empty Beachwood Rite-Aid store: a bakery. Yes, yes, and yes. This would be the perfect spot for a bakery in this area. I vote for a bakery. We need a good one in the Beachwood area. I do agree, a bakery is definitely needed.

LOOK: How Many of These 1980s Objects Do You Remember? Gear up for a blast from the past as we dive into a list of iconic '80s treasures that shaped a decade of vibrant style and unforgettable pop culture moments. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz