Does New Jersey’s Colossal Troll Live Up to All The Hype?

A 20-foot troll, named Big Rusty living in Hainesport, Burlington County...have you heard of it? News of this troll has spread from Burlington County to all over New Jersey.

After hearing an abundance of chatter about this piece of art made out of trash, of course, I had to go and check it out for myself. It’s located off Route 38, just make a right and follow the long dirt road. The gate is open. There’s no sign or big entrance other than the no trespassing sign, but don’t let that dissuade you. Keep going!

When I pulled up, I was surprised there were several cars with lots of people already checking it out. “Unique,” “creative,” “original,” and “wow” were just a few of the comments being thrown around.

That’s when I looked up and there it was…Big Rusty. Just as it was described, it’s a gigantic troll, made out of recycled trash.

My first thought, it’s pretty amazing what can be done with scrap, all from a decaying building located right behind it. Cinderblocks, metal, bricks and plywood transformed into this giant creature sitting in front of the building with its arm draped on the roof. It’s a pretty cool sight to see, definitely something I've never seen before.

If you’re looking to find something unique and creative while out exploring New Jersey, it’s definitely worth checking it out. Take the trip to Hainesport and see it for yourself!

Learn all about the history of Big Rusty and the artist who created it before you head out.

