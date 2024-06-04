Tuesday In Primary Day In New Jersey?

It is coming up Tuesday, June 4th its Primary Election Day in New Jersey. NJ.com put together a nice article that basically shows you everything you need to know about the day, although personally, I don't think there will be any major surprises. I participate in our elections here in Jersey so I'll be heading out to partake.

Let's take a look at the breakdown of counties here in the Garden State. Do you live in a RED or BLUE county? Traditionally New Jersey is a "blue" state, but there are both BLUE and RED counties in Jersey. NJ.com gave us a breakdown of the parties and the numbers, by county, in New Jersey.

Atlantic County

Bergen County

Burlington County

Camden County

Cape May County

Cumberland County

Essex County

Gloucester County

Hudson County

Hunterdon County

Mercer County

Middlesex County

Monmouth County

Morris County

Ocean County

Passaic County

Salem County

Somerset County

Sussex County

Union County

Warren County

So as you can see 13 counties are BLUE and 8 counties are RED. Most of the larger, more densely populated counties are BLUE. Where do you live and are you surprised by this list at all?

According to NJ.com "Democrats still maintain an overwhelming voter advantage in New Jersey, but Republicans continue to make gains, according to registration figures. Heading into Tuesday’s primary in a presidential election year, New Jersey had about 6.5 million voters in May, almost identical to June 2023 (June 2024 figures were not available as of Friday)."

