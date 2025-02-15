What Is The Richest Town In The Garden State?

There is a list of the richest towns in America, and we also have the choice of New Jersey. These choices, posted by WAVY Norfolk, were based on several categories. Median household income, Households earning over $200,000, Median earnings for workers, Civilian population with health insurance, Unemployment rate, and Families with income below the poverty level. "Stacker used the most recent Census Bureau American Community Survey Five-Year Data (as of August 2024) to pull crucial information about these 50 wealthy towns."

According to WAVY Norfolk, "Wealthy American towns offer a host of amenities, access, and offerings, from suburban communities renowned for their school districts and club soccer teams to bustling neighborhoods filled with trendy bars and restaurants. This is especially true for the richest town in every state."

The selection for New Jersey is located in Bergen County. According to the study findings, Ho-Ho-Kus is the "richest" town in New Jersey. Here is a look at the several categories we mentioned that the rating is based on:

Median household income: $250,000 (232.7% more than U.S. median income)

Households earning over $200,000: 918 (65.2% of households)

Median earnings for workers: $109,922 (male: $250,000; female: $105,769)

Civilian population with health insurance: 100.0%

Unemployment rate: 2.0%

Families with income below the poverty level: 0.0%

Some other features that are highlighted about Ho-Ho-Kus include its proximity to New York City (20 miles), and its history including the National Register of Historic Places which includes the 18th century Ho-Ho-Kus Inn & Tavern. Also mentioned was the historic museum The Hermitage, which "hosted George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, the Marquis de La Fayette, James Monroe, and Aaron Burr during the Revolutionary War."

