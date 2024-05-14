Do You Drive The Most Stolen Car In New Jersey?

What Is The Car Is Stolen Most Often In The Garden State?

There is a pretty good chance that if you live in New Jersey you own a car. To get around the Garden State you need wheels. Our mass transit is mainly focused on urban areas and in and out of New York City and Philadelphia. So with that said, with a lot of vehicles in Jersey it's not surprising there is a lot of theft also. According to Statista, there are approximately 6,461,950 licensed drivers in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

I have never had a car stolen, but I have had cars broken into. The thief was caught but the car was not harmed or taken. I was lucky but for many, they are not as fortunate and their vehicles have been stolen.

What Type Of Vehicle Is Most Often Stolen In New Jersey?

According to 24/7 Wall Street, they used data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to list the most stolen vehicles in New Jersey.

5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Jeep Grand Cherokee ; 391 reported thefts (2.4% of all vehicle thefts in the state)

stolen ; 391 reported thefts (2.4% of all vehicle thefts in the state) 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic ; 468 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in the state)

; 468 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in the state) 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda CR-V ; 471 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in the state)

; 471 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in the state) 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 472 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in the state)

(Full Size); 472 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in the state) Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord ; 769 reported thefts (4.8% of all vehicle thefts in the state)

The Honda Accord is the most stolen car in New Jersey. If you own or owned a Honda Accord did you ever have someone attempt to steal it? Did someone steal your Honda Accord? Let us know and post your comments below.

Stolen Car Canva loading...

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn