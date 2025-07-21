End of an Era: Century-Old NJ School Faces Demolition

Beloved 100-Year-Old New Jersey School Set To Be Torn Down

Once a Cornerstone of the Community, Now Set for Demolition

A New Jersey school (New Jersey Avenue School) located in Atlantic City, New Jersey, is set to be torn down following a 100-year run in South Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

According to NJ.com, "Preparations are underway to level the New Jersey Avenue School, which was built in 1925. It’s been vacant since 2012, when the district moved students to the Pennsylvania Avenue School."

In fairness, the school has sat unused since 2012, and the building was severely damaged during Superstorm Sandy and deemed "unsuitable for reuse". Is demolition the best solution for this 100-year-old school?

Read More: New Jersey Resident Helps Save Lives In The Texas Flooding Disaster

What’s Next for the Site of This 100-Year-Old NJ School?

According to NJ.com, "One of Atlantic City’s oldest-standing schools will be demolished this summer and replaced with a new administration building, officials said Thursday."

What do you think? "Save" or "Smash" this 100-year-old school? Let us know your thoughts

Demolition Canva loading...

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View