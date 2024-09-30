Delish! The Very Best Tacos In New Jersey You Need To Try

Best Tacos In New Jersey You Need To Try

It's not Tuesday, but today we are talking tacos. "Delish" recently compiled a list of the best taco spots around the nation and our choice for best here in the Garden State is among this impressive group of great taco spots in America.

According to Delish, "As long as the business served tacos, they were considered," a Yelp spokesperson told Food & Wine. "This list includes everything from traditional Mexico City-style tacos to innovative tacos that buck tradition, and spotlights the diversity of taco spots nationwide."

The selection for best here in New Jersey is El Alebrije Mexican Food, the restaurant is located in Cape May County in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey. El Alebrije has both Mexican-style and American-style tacos. They "Indulge in the flavors of Mexico".

When it comes to tacos I prefer soft tacos. Some people prefer hard tacos, I don't dislike the shells, I just prefer the soft taco wraps. Lately, I enjoy chorizo, so I'll take that with shredded lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, olives, and onion. That would be my perfect taco.

"America has spoken: these are the best tacos in every state. Yelp published an expansive new list that ranges from traditional tacos to fusion styles and everything in-between."

So where do you go for your best tacos in New Jersey? Share your picks and post your comments below. Next time you go out for tacos, enjoy your meal, have you ever gone to El Alebrije Mexican Food in Wildwood Crest? Post your comments below.

CLICK HERE to read the Delish article.

