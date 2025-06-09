Delete These Texts ASAP, New Jersey Authorities Warn

Imagine getting a text that makes your heart race, claiming you owe fines. But what if it's just a scam lurking in your inbox or on your phone.

These are so annoying. I probably get these fake texts twice a day.

I will tell you when I first received this fake text, I was thinking to myself, do I need to pay? Be careful. Delete it immediately.

Ocean County authorities are warning this is a scam and if you receive a text message of unpaid traffic fines or tickets, ignore it and delete it, according to patch.com.

Here's a text I just received yesterday:

On the bottom of this text, it gives you an email address and reads "Please pay immediately before enforcement to avoid license suspension and further legal disputes."

The first time I received it, I was a little thrown back. I read, license suspension, legal activity and I was like, what is this? I had no clue, I had to double check. They almost got me. Don't be like me.

The Ocean County officials warn, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) does NOT send out text messages regarding fines, according to patch.com.

This is a friendly reminder to remind your friends and family members about this text.

Please be extra careful and always be aware of the scammers out there trying to get your bank account, credit information and social security number. Unfortunately, we have to deal with this.