The Famous “Dave’s Hot Chicken” Adds A Brand New Location in Ocean County
Let's talk about a new restaurant in Ocean County. Do you love spice? Do you love chicken? Do you love hot chicken? Then you need to visit Dave's Hot Chicken. Dave's Hot Chicken has just opened a brand new location in New Jersey in Brick Township, Ocean County.
What is Dave's Hot Chicken?
Dave's is a restaurant chain that serves spicy chicken. They have various degrees of heat so you can decide how you like your chicken. According to their website, Make juicy, spicy, hot chicken that will “Blow Your Mind.”
What Does Dave's Hot Chicken Specialize In?
According to their press release, "Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in jumbo Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries."
Where is Dave's Hot Chicken Located in Ocean County, New Jersey?
The new Dave's Hot Chicken is now open in Brick Township, New Jersey, and is located at 744 NJ-70 W., Brick, NJ 08723.
Have you tried Dave's Hot Chicken? I have had it and it's delicious! Give us your review. I like spice "heat" but not all the way lol, and that's what is nice, you can choose your "heat" level, so no worries, as you choose your favorite way at Dave's.
There are several Dave's Hot Chicken locations now in New Jersey.
